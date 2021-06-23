Hizbul Mujahideen militant killed in encounter with security forces in J&K's Shopian

A Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Wednesday, police said.

A police spokesperson said acting on a specific input regarding the presence of militants in the orchards of the Shirmal area in south Kashmir's Shopian, a cordon-and-search operation was launched by the security forces.

As the presence of the militants was ascertained, they were given an opportunity to surrender, he said.

However, the spokesperson said the militants opened fire at the forces, which was retaliated.

In the ensuing gunbattle, one militant was killed and his body was retrieved from the encounter site, he said.

The spokesperson identified the slain militant as Sajad Ahmad Bhat, a resident of the Badigam Aishmuqam area in Anantnag district.

Bhat had links with the HM terror outfit. According to police records, he was active since September last year and was involved in several terror crime cases, the spokesperson said.

Arms and ammunition, including a pistol with a magazine and a grenade, and other incriminating materials were recovered from the encounter site, he added.

During the search operation, a militant hideout was busted and subsequently destroyed, the spokesperson said.

