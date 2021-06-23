Left Menu

Delhi Police constable accidentally fires outside Israeli embassy, no causality reported

A Delhi woman police constable accidentally fired one round outside the Israeli embassy on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2021 22:56 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 22:56 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi woman police constable accidentally fired one round outside the Israeli embassy on Wednesday. "An information was received from the security officer of the Israel embassy that one PCR staff have misfired a round at residence of attache of embassy situated at 31, Paschimi Marg, Vasant Vihar, New Delhi. On receipt of the above information, Vasant Vihar SHO along with staff reached the spot and found that woman constable Manisha was posted as I/C on PCR vehicle Z-40 which was stationed at the embassy," said DCP, South West Delhi, Ingit Pratap Singh.

"Manisha, while handling the 9 mm pistol accidentally fired one round. A senior officer of the southwest district and PCR reached the spot," he added. No case of injury has been reported.

The crime team was called on the spot and further inquiry is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

