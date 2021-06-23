Militants gun down mobile phone shopkeeper in J&K

A mobile phone shopkeeper was shot dead by militants in Habbakadal locality of the city here on Wednesday, police said.

Kashmir Inspector General of Police (IGP) Vijay Kumar said the militants were falsely labelling innocent persons as informers to hide their sin.

A police spokesman said the militants fired upon Umer Nazir Bhat, a resident of Kelashpora Habakadal, inside his shop at Main Chowk Habba Kadal. Bhat received critical gunshot injuries and was shifted to SMHS hospital, where he succumbed, the spokesman said.

Senior police officers reached the spot and an investigation is underway, he said, adding they continue to work to establish the circumstances which lead to this terror crime.

The IGP Kashmir said these killings of innocent civilians and local policemen are being committed by local militants of LeT (self claimed as TRF) on the instruction of militant Abbas Sheikh. ''They have been indulging in the terror crimes for money being paid by Pakistani handlers. These criminals are falsely labelling these innocent persons as informers to hide their sin,'' Kumar said.

