Left Menu

GST Council meets become toxic, consider course correction: Mitra to Sithraman

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 23-06-2021 23:02 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 23:02 IST
GST Council meets become toxic, consider course correction: Mitra to Sithraman
  • Country:
  • India

Stating that GST council meetings have become ''almost toxic'' with the erosion of trust between the Centre and states, West Bengal minister Amit Mitra on Wednesday urged Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to consider a ''course correction'' to rebuild faith.

In a letter to Sitharaman, the state's finance minister also claimed that the central government comes to GST council meetings with a ''predetermined conclusion''.

Mitra on June 13 alleged that his voice was ''muzzled'' during the GST Council meeting on that day and his opposition to levy taxes on Covid essentials like vaccines, masks, PPE kits and anti-viral drug Remdesivir, was not heard.

''What pains me most is the fact that GST Council meetings have become acrimonious, vexing and almost toxic with erosion of mutual trust that had held fast between state and the Centre since the inception of the GST Council,'' he said in the letter.

Many have observed a steady breakdown of the spirit of cooperative federalism and the erosion of the commitment to work out a consensus in the GST Council meetings, Mitra claimed.

Mitra recalled several instances where sharp differences cropped up between the states and the Union government but then there was no ''bitterness or antagonism''.

''But, now I am afraid that arriving at such a consensus, even for much simpler matters, has become elusive,'' he said.

It is a dangerous time for the GST regime as the states own resources are in dire distress, the state finance minister said.

The gap between projected revenue and revenue collected has ballooned to Rs 2.75 lakh crore and the actual compensation due to the states for 2020-21 has reached Rs 74,398 crore, he said adding that fraudulent transactions hit a peak of Rs 70,000 crore, as per Nandan Nilekani's presentation to the GST council.

''An undercurrent has emerged in recent times that while the Chair hears the submissions of all States very patiently, indeed, there is a predetermined conclusion with which the Government of India, aided by top bureaucrats, comes to the GST council meetings,'' the letter read.

He said that the issues were brought to her attention with utmost sincerity and frankness so that she may consider a course correction in the manner of functioning of the GST Council.

''I assure you that we will respond in equal measure if you bring back a consensual atmosphere that had defined the GST council since its inception,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

 United States
2
ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds realised by way of sale of shares seized under PMLA.

ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds ...

 Global
3
US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

 United States
4
Gauff, Swiatek, Sabalenka win at Eastbourne, Pliskova ousted

Gauff, Swiatek, Sabalenka win at Eastbourne, Pliskova ousted

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021