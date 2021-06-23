Left Menu

AP sources: Harris to visit US-Mexico border area on Friday

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 23-06-2021 23:08 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 23:08 IST
AP sources: Harris to visit US-Mexico border area on Friday
Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday will make her first visit to the US-Mexico border, after criticism from members of both parties for failing to go there despite her role leading the Biden administration's response to a steep increase in migration, sources said.

Harris will visit the El Paso area, according to two sources with knowledge of her plans who were not authorised to discuss the trip before it was announced and spoke on condition of anonymity. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas was expected to join Harris.

Harris is leading US efforts to identify and address the root causes of immigration. On her visit to Guatemala and Mexico this month, she urged Central Americans not to try to reach the US border. She tried to give people a sense of hope that would encourage them to stay home.

Plans for the trip to the border were first reported by Politico.(AP) RUP RUP RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

