Rajasthan govt to set up cell for protection of transgender rights

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has decided to constitute a Transgender Protection Cell and has approved a proposal of the Finance Department in this regard, the statement said.As per the proposal, the transgender security cell will be set up in the office of the states police chief.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 23-06-2021 23:27 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 23:27 IST
The Rajasthan government has decided to set up a Transgender Protection Cell which will function from the office of the Director General of Police for monitoring and preventing crimes against the community, a statement said Wednesday. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has decided to constitute a Transgender Protection Cell and has approved a proposal of the Finance Department in this regard, the statement said.

As per the proposal, the transgender security cell will be set up in the office of the state's police chief. A total of six people including a police inspector, a sub-inspector, two constables, a counselor or psychological counselor and a data entry operator will work in the cell on contract basis.

A representative of the transgender community may be invited for the cell's meeting as a non-official and honourary member, if required. The newly created posts will be temporarily effective up to February, 2022 from the date of issue of the order.

The main function of this cell constituted under the Protection of Rights of Transgenders Act-2019 will be to protect the rights of transgenders as well as to coordinate between the State Level Transgender Justice Board and the District Transgender Justice Committees.

