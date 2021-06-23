Police constable's pistol goes off outside residence of Israeli diplomat in Delhi; none injured
- Country:
- India
A woman constable, attached to the PCR unit stationed outside the residence of an Israeli diplomat, accidentally fired a shot allegedly while she was handling her service pistol on Wednesday evening, police said.
Nobody is reported injured in the incident as the bullet brushed past the roof of the police van, they said.
On Wednesday about 6.50 pm, an information was received from security officer, Israel Embassy, that one PCR staff has accidentally fired a round at residence of attaché of embassy situated at Paschimi Marg, Vasant Vihar, according to police. On reaching the spot, police found that the woman constable posted on PCR vehicle stationed outside the diplomat's house while handling the 9 MM pistol accidentally fired one round but no one was hurt in the incident as the bullet brushed past the roof of the police van, a senior police officer said.
The crime team was also called on the spot, police said, adding further inquiry is underway.
Earlier in January this year, a minor blast had occurred outside the Israel Embassy, located in a high-security zone of the national capital and following the incident, security was beefed up outside the embassy as well as the residences of the diplomat.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Israel Embassy
- Israel
- Paschimi Marg
- Vasant Vihar
- Israeli
ALSO READ
Israel appeals to Britain's Prince Charles over terminally-ill Israeli girl
Israeli strikes kill 11 military personnel in Syria
Pakistan's paroxysm over Palestine-Israel conflict proved 'ambitious'
Palestinians say two officers die in WBank clash with Israeli forces
Biden embraces a Trump policy in backing Arab-Israeli deals