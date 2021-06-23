Left Menu

6 Greek bishops treated for burns after attack with liquid

PTI | Athens | Updated: 23-06-2021 23:48 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 23:48 IST
  • Greece

Six Greek Orthodox bishops have been hospitalised after being attacked with a caustic liquid during a disciplinary hearing against a priest in Athens, authorities said.

The incident occurred late Wednesday at a meeting of senior church officials and one man was arrested as the suspected attacker. A police officer who helped restrain the suspect was also injured.

Police said it was not immediately clear what liquid was used, but added that the bishops were hospitalised to be treated for burns.

