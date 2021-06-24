Bogus vaccination camp: Woman held for providing fake certificates

A woman was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the bogus vaccination drive held at a residential society in suburban Kandivali last month, police said, adding she used to provide fake ID cards and certificates to co-accused in the case. The woman, identified as Gudiya Yadav who is attached to a vaccination centre in Goregaon, had played a vital role in the case. She was arrested after multiple rounds of questioning, an official said. Police have so far arrested six persons, including Yadav, for allegedly duping members of the posh housing society by fraudulently organising a COVID-19 vaccination camp in the name of a private hospital on May 30. The incident came to light after Hiranandani Heritage Residents Welfare Association (HHRWA) lodged a complaint with the police. As per the complaint, the members of the society found that the Co-WIN portal did not have any record of their participation and the certificates issued to them after 'vaccination' were in the name of different hospitals. The residents were issued vaccination certificates in the name of Nanavati Hospital, Lifeline Hospital and NESCO Covid Camp, among others.

Similar cases came to light in Versova and Khar areas of the city.

