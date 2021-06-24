History-sheeter killed in Nagpur; one arrested

A history-sheeter, who was injured after being attacked by a group of persons, died during treatment at a hospital in Nagpur city of Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday.

The man, Sheshrao Bansod (35), a resident of Bhim Sena Nagar who had a criminal record, succumbed to his injuries in the hospital on Tuesday night, they said.

The police have arrested one Abhay Dnyaneshwar Landge (34) in connection with the attack on Bansod and charged him with murder.

The incident took place on Tuesday when Bansod and Landge got into a fight over some issue, the police added.

