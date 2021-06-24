Bodies of three teens fished out from river in Nagpur

State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel and local divers on Wednesday fished out the bodies of three teenagers, who were washed away in the Kanhan river near here in Maharashtra, officials said.

The bodies of Praveen Ganorkar (17), Avesh Sheikh Nasir Sheikh (17) and Arif Akbar Patel (16) were pulled out from the river by a team of the SDRF and local divers, a day after they were washed away, they said.

Advertisement

On Tuesday afternoon, the body of their friend, Taufique Ashif Khan (16), was traced in the river by fishermen.

The four teenagers had gone for a picnic with their friends at Waki in Nagpur district. They drowned while swimming in the Kanhan river.

The Khapa Police have registered a case of accidental deaths, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)