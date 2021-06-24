Left Menu

Bodies of three teens fished out from river in Nagpur

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 24-06-2021 00:26 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 00:26 IST
Bodies of three teens fished out from river in Nagpur
  • Country:
  • India

State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel and local divers on Wednesday fished out the bodies of three teenagers, who were washed away in the Kanhan river near here in Maharashtra, officials said.

The bodies of Praveen Ganorkar (17), Avesh Sheikh Nasir Sheikh (17) and Arif Akbar Patel (16) were pulled out from the river by a team of the SDRF and local divers, a day after they were washed away, they said.

On Tuesday afternoon, the body of their friend, Taufique Ashif Khan (16), was traced in the river by fishermen.

The four teenagers had gone for a picnic with their friends at Waki in Nagpur district. They drowned while swimming in the Kanhan river.

The Khapa Police have registered a case of accidental deaths, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

 United States
2
ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds realised by way of sale of shares seized under PMLA.

ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds ...

 Global
3
US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

 United States
4
Gauff, Swiatek, Sabalenka win at Eastbourne, Pliskova ousted

Gauff, Swiatek, Sabalenka win at Eastbourne, Pliskova ousted

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021