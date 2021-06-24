Left Menu

U.N. chief warns no Syria cross-border aid would be 'devastating'

Reuters | Updated: 24-06-2021 00:48 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 00:45 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@UN)

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appealed to the Security Council on Wednesday to renew a cross-border aid operation into Syria for another year, warning a failure by the 15-member body to do so "would have devastating consequences."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

