U.N. chief warns no Syria cross-border aid would be 'devastating'
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appealed to the Security Council on Wednesday to renew a cross-border aid operation into Syria for another year, warning a failure by the 15-member body to do so "would have devastating consequences."
