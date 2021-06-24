Left Menu

Eight Army men booked for beating up three people in J-K's Ramban

PTI | Banihal/Jammu | Updated: 24-06-2021 00:50 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 00:50 IST
An case was registered against eight Army personnel on Wednesday for allegedly roughing up three people in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

The case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Banihal police station against a column of eight personnel of a Rashtriya Rifles unit on the complaint of a sarpanch, a police official said.

The sarpanch, Panchayat Mahoo-Khari, came at Police Post Khari along with the injured – Mohammad Rafiq, Bilal Ahmad and Abdul Rasheed – and alleged that they were beaten up by the troops without any provocation when they were going to Upper Trana forest area for buying sheep and goats.

The complainant also alleged that the troops also snatched their mobile phones and some cash from them at Gadha Nala, the official said, adding police have taken cognizance of the matter and accordingly registered a case against the army personnel.

He said the injured have been admitted to Public Health Centre Khari and are undergoing treatment.

