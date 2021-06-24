Left Menu

Egyptian, French authorities recover 114 smuggled antiquities - statement

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 24-06-2021 01:13 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 01:13 IST
  • Country:
  • Egypt

Egyptian and French authorities recovered and prevented the sale and trade of 114 smuggled Egyptian antiquities, the Egyptian prosecution said on Wednesday. Chief Public Prosecutor Hamada El Sawy headed a high-level delegation on Wednesday on a trip to the French capital where they examined and took inventory of the recovered artefacts to prepare them to be transferred to Cairo, the statement said.

The statement did not provide further details on what the artefacts comprised.

