Brazil Environment Minister Salles resigns amid illegal logging probe
Brazilian Environment Minister Ricardo Salles has resigned, with President Jair Bolsonaro nominating Joaquim Alvaro Pereira Leite as his replacement, the official government gazette said on Wednesday.
In recent weeks, a Brazilian Supreme Court judge authorized a criminal investigation into allegations that Salles obstructed a police probe of illegal logging in the Amazon rainforest.
