Britney Spears court hearing over but no decision on conservatorship
The Britney Spears court hearing in which she spoke out against her 13 year-long conservatorship ended on Wednesday without any decision by the judge on the legal arrangement.
Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny said Spears would have to file a formal petition with the court asking for the conservatorship to end before any decisions could be taken.
