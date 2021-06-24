Left Menu

Britney Spears court hearing over but no decision on conservatorship

Reuters | Los Angeles | Updated: 24-06-2021 04:21 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 04:21 IST
The Britney Spears court hearing in which she spoke out against her 13 year-long conservatorship ended on Wednesday without any decision by the judge on the legal arrangement.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny said Spears would have to file a formal petition with the court asking for the conservatorship to end before any decisions could be taken.

