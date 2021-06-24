Left Menu

Canada unveils plans to make online hate speech a crime

Canada's Liberal government on Wednesday unveiled plans to make online hate speech a crime, although the proposed legislation excludes social media platforms for now. The proposed amendments to Canada's criminal codes and human rights act, which have been in the works for many months, come just weeks after an attack that killed four members of a Muslim family.

Reuters | Updated: 24-06-2021 05:03 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 05:03 IST
Canada unveils plans to make online hate speech a crime

Canada's Liberal government on Wednesday unveiled plans to make online hate speech a crime, although the proposed legislation excludes social media platforms for now.

The proposed amendments to Canada's criminal codes and human rights act, which have been in the works for many months, come just weeks after an attack that killed four members of a Muslim family. A 20-year-old man faces murder and terrorism charges after he rammed the family with his truck in the southwestern Ontario town of London on June 6, a crime that police said was inspired by hate.

"The actions we are taking today will help protect the vulnerable, empower those who are victimized and hold individuals to account for the hatred they spread online," Justice Minister David Lametti said in a statement. The proposed amendments would make it easier for people to launch complaints against individuals who publish on the Internet - including on social media, on personal websites, and in blog posts - as well as operators of websites.

A person could be fined up to C$20,000 ($16,250) if found guilty of hate speech that personally identified a victim. However, the operators of social media platforms are excluded for now. Ottawa said it would soon ask the public for input on proposals to make those operators more accountable.

These would include rules for how platforms "address harmful material such as hate speech, terrorist content (and) content that incites violence". Government officials said the consultation process would take place over the summer months. The chances of the amendments being approved soon are slim, given that Wednesday was the last day of the current parliamentary session and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to trigger an election in the next few months.

$1 = 1.2305 Canadian dollars)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

 United States
2
US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

 United States
3
ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds realised by way of sale of shares seized under PMLA.

ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca vaccine effective against COVID-19 variants identified in India; FDA documents show struggle over approval of new Alzheimer's drug from Biogen and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca vaccine effective against COVID-19 variants...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021