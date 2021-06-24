Biden aides, senators make progress on infrastructure deal -White House
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 24-06-2021 05:15 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 05:15 IST
- Country:
- United States
Senior White House staff and a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made progress in meetings on Wednesday toward an outline of a potential agreement on infrastructure, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement.
President Joe Biden has invited the group to come to the White House on Thursday to discuss the possible deal, she said.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jen Psaki
- U.S.
- White House
- Joe Biden
Advertisement