Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Biden nominates Cindy McCain to U.N. post

President Joe Biden on Wednesday nominated Cindy McCain, widow of the late Republican Senator John McCain, to be U.S. representative to the United Nations agencies for food and agriculture, the White House said. Biden also nominated Jack Markell, the former Democratic governor of his home state of Delaware, to be the U.S. representative to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, the White House statement said.

Cheerleader prevails at U.S. Supreme Court in free speech case

The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled in favor of a Pennsylvania teenager who sued after a profanity-laced social media post got her banished from her high school's cheerleading squad in a closely watched free speech case, but it declined to outright bar public schools from regulating off-campus speech. The justices ruled 8-1 that the punishment that Mahanoy Area School District officials gave the plaintiff, Brandi Levy, for her social media post - made on Snapchat at a local convenience store in Mahanoy City on a weekend - violated her free speech rights under the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment. The decision was authored by liberal Justice Stephen Breyer.

'The time has come' - U.S. lawmakers push overhaul of military assault prosecutions

Members of the U.S. Congress said on Wednesday they would press ahead with efforts to overhaul how the military prosecutes sexual assault and related crimes, while welcoming Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin's unprecedented support for the shift. Democratic and Republican members of Congress announced the introduction in the House of Representatives of legislation to shift prosecution of such cases from the chain of command and make it the responsibility of trained military prosecutors.

'Historic' heat wave takes aim at Pacific Northwest

The U.S. Pacific Northwest could experience a historic heat wave in the coming days that has the potential to shatter long-standing temperature records, strain power grids and endanger vulnerable residents, forecasters said on Wednesday. A high-pressure dome was building over the upper northwest and Canada, the National Weather Service said, similar to the atmospheric conditions that punished California and U.S. Southwestern states last week.

Top U.S. general hits back at right-wing uproar over racism teachings

The United States' top military officer on Wednesday hit back against a growing conservative movement opposed to teaching certain theories about racism at educational institutions, saying military university graduates should be "open-minded and be widely read." The remarks to Congress by Army General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, did not endorse critical race theory but strongly condemned a drumbeat by Republican lawmakers and pundits against it being taught.

Biden to target 'merchants of death' who sell illegal guns, as U.S. homicides spike

President Joe Biden pledged on Wednesday to go after illegal gun dealers and boost federal funding and support for local law enforcement as homicide rates have spiked in large cities. "Merchants of death are breaking the law for profit," Biden said, adding the administration will have "zero tolerance" for rogue firearms dealers https://www.reuters.com/legal/government/us-justice-department-launch-new-effort-crack-down-firearms-trafficking-2021-06-22 accountable for violating federal laws.

Defying 'defund police' calls, Democrat Adams leads NYC mayor's race

For months, as New York City faced a growing spate of shootings, mayoral candidate Eric Adams delivered the same line at one campaign event after another: "The prerequisite for prosperity is public safety." Adams' message, which included a vow to beef up subway patrols, appears to have resonated with a broad swath of New Yorkers as the United States' most populous city undertakes a tough recovery from the coronavirus pandemic and confronts deep challenges including wealth inequality and police accountability.

Biden ousts housing finance chief after U.S. Supreme Court ruling

President Joe Biden on Wednesday fired the head of the Federal Housing Finance Agency who had been appointed by his predecessor Donald Trump, acting hours after the U.S. Supreme Court expanded presidential powers to make it easier to oust the agency chief. The court also nixed separate claims brought by shareholders of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac - both overseen by the FHFA - challenging a 2012 agreement between the agency and the Treasury Department arising from the government's rescue of the mortgage finance firms following the 2008 financial crisis.

'What planet' are they on? Judge blasts Republicans for downplaying attack on U.S. Capitol

A U.S. federal judge on Wednesday harshly criticized Republican lawmakers for downplaying the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, questioning "what planet" they are living on. Hundreds of supporters of then-President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol that day in a failed attempt to stop Congress from certifying Democrat Joe Biden's presidential election victory. The violence left five dead, including a Capitol Police officer, and more than 480 people have been arrested on charges linked to the attack.

U.S. senators reach agreement on infrastructure framework

A bipartisan group of U.S. senators said on Wednesday it had reached agreement on a framework for a $1.2 trillion infrastructure investment plan that it planned to present to the White House on Thursday. A Democratic negotiator, Joe Manchin, said White House officials had signed off on the deal.

