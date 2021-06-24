Left Menu

Man shot, killed by police serving warrant in South Carolina

he pulled a firearm and the shooting took place, Lewis said at a news conference near the scene.The man killed is 40-year-old Earl Hunter of Laurens, the Greenville County Coroners Office said.Lewis didnt immediately release the crimes Hunter was wanted for.

Man shot, killed by police serving warrant in South Carolina
A man was shot and killed by at least one deputy in South Carolina on Wednesday as officers were trying to arrest him for serious charges, the Greenville County sheriff said.

The man was hiding from deputies and federal marshals and attacked them when he was found inside the home north of Greenville, Sheriff Hobart Lewis said.

No one else was hurt, Lewis said.

"They went in and searched the residence, the guy was hiding in the back. He tried to fight them. he pulled a firearm and the shooting took place,'' Lewis said at a news conference near the scene.

The man killed is 40-year-old Earl Hunter of Laurens, the Greenville County Coroner's Office said.

Lewis didn't immediately release the crimes Hunter was wanted for. "These were very, very, very serious charges against him," the sheriff said.

The deputies have been placed on paid leave as the State Law Enforcement Division investigates the shooting.

"This guy was obviously not ready to go to jail,'' the sheriff said.

