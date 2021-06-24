Left Menu

Maha: 2 held for stealing vehicles in Thane

PTI | Thane | Updated: 24-06-2021 09:50 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 09:50 IST
Maha: 2 held for stealing vehicles in Thane
Police have arrested two persons for allegedly stealing vehicles, and recovered a motorcycle and an auto-rickshaw from their possession here in Maharashtra, an official said on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, the police laid a trap on Wednesday and caught the duo, aged 21 and 26, near a hotel in Ranjnoli area, Kongaon police station's senior inspector Ganpat Pingle said. A stolen motorcycle and an auto-rickshaw, which they were planning to sell, were seized, he said.

A case was registered against them under relevant sections, he added.

