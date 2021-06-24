Rajnath Singh leaves for two-day visit to Kochi, Karwar
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday set out on a two-day visit to Karnataka's Karwar and Kerala's Kochi to review some of the ongoing projects.
- Country:
- India
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday set out on a two-day visit to Karnataka's Karwar and Kerala's Kochi to review some of the ongoing projects.
While visiting Kochi, he will review the progress in construction work of the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC).
"Leaving New Delhi on a two-day visit to Karwar and Kochi. Shall review the ongoing infrastructure development at Karwar and also the progress of construction of the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC) at Kochi. Looking forward to this visit," the Minister tweeted. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Defence
- Karnataka
- Karwar
- Kerala
- New Delhi
- Rajnath Singh
- Indigenous Aircraft Carrier
- Kochi
ALSO READ
Kerala: JRP leader releases audio clips of conversation between CK Janu and BJP's K Surendran
Oppn urges govt to forgo additional tax on fuel; walks out of Kerala Assembly
Kerala HC issues guidelines to be followed when accused plead guilty
Kerala cabinet gives nod to set up COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing unit
Kerala gold smuggling case: NIA arrests 35th accused Muhammad Mansoor