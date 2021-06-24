Left Menu

Tractor hits motorcycle, 2 killed

PTI | Budaun(Up) | Updated: 24-06-2021 11:42 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 11:29 IST
Tractor hits motorcycle, 2 killed
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two motorcycle-borne youths were killed after a tractor-trolley hit their vehicle here, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Ataina Ghat bridge in Ushait police station area on Wednesday night, they said.

While Aslim (35) died on the spot, Manoj (22) lost his life on way to Usawan Community Health Center, Station House Officer Chetram Verma said, adding their bodies were sent for postmortem.

The tractor driver, Rajveer, has been detained, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

