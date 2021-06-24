Left Menu

Britain says: don't get carried away by warship spat with Russia

Britain said on Thursday that people should not get "carried away" by an incident in which Russia said it fired warning shots at a British destroyer in the Black Sea, adding that such gunnery exercise events were not particularly abnormal. "I don't think there were warning shots, there was a gunnery exercise that was taking place, and it's not uncommon for the Russians to do this in this area.

Reuters | London | Updated: 24-06-2021 12:23 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 12:00 IST
Britain says: don't get carried away by warship spat with Russia
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain said on Thursday that people should not get "carried away" by an incident in which Russia said it fired warning shots at a British destroyer in the Black Sea, adding that such gunnery exercise events were not particularly abnormal. Britain has tried to play down the incident and disputed Russia's account of the incident, saying no warning shots had been fired and that no bombs had been dropped in the path of HMS Defender.

"I don't think there is anything in this particular event that people should get too carried away by," Environment Secretary George Eustice told Sky. "I don't think there were warning shots, there was a gunnery exercise that was taking place, and it's not uncommon for the Russians to do this in this area. The incident is not particularly abnormal in that sense."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

 United States
2
US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

 United States
3
ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds realised by way of sale of shares seized under PMLA.

ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds ...

 Global
4
FDA to add warning about rare heart inflammation to Pfizer, Moderna vaccines

FDA to add warning about rare heart inflammation to Pfizer, Moderna vaccines

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021