Left Menu

More than 30 crore vaccine doses provided by Centre to states/UTs: Health Ministry

More than 30 crore vaccine doses have been provided by the Centre to states and union territories so far, Union Health Ministry informed on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2021 12:12 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 12:12 IST
More than 30 crore vaccine doses provided by Centre to states/UTs: Health Ministry
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

More than 30 crore vaccine doses have been provided by the Centre to states and union territories so far, Union Health Ministry informed on Thursday. As per the latest data, 30,33,27,440 vaccine doses have been provided by the Centre through the government of India (free of cost channel) and through the direct state procurement category. Of this, the total consumption, including wastages, is 28,43,40,936 doses.

"The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from 21st June 2021. The vaccination drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain," the official statement read. As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the government of India has been supporting the states and Union Territories by providing them COVID vaccines free of cost.

In the new phase of the universalisation of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the Union government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs. More than 1.89 crores (1,89,86,504) balance and unutilised COVID vaccine doses are still available with the states/UTs to be administered, it informed.

"Furthermore, more than 21,05,010 vaccine doses are in the pipeline and will be received by the states/UTs within the next 3 days," the Health Ministry mentioned. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

 United States
2
US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

 United States
3
ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds realised by way of sale of shares seized under PMLA.

ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds ...

 Global
4
FDA to add warning about rare heart inflammation to Pfizer, Moderna vaccines

FDA to add warning about rare heart inflammation to Pfizer, Moderna vaccines

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021