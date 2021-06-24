Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi urges UP govt to extend date to purchase maximum wheat

Congress General Secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday slammed the Yogi government over less procurement of wheat from farmers and urged the government to extend the date to ensure maximum purchase.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2021 12:20 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 12:20 IST
Priyanka Gandhi urges UP govt to extend date to purchase maximum wheat
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress General Secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday slammed the Yogi government over less procurement of wheat from farmers and urged the government to extend the date to ensure maximum purchase. Priyanka Gandhi in a tweet in Hindi said, "In Uttar Pradesh, the last date for procuring wheat has passed and the government was unable to procure wheat from several farmers. If buying wheat from all the farmers was not rhetoric, then the BJP government should ensure maximum purchase by extending the date of procurement. Or else, during the rainy season the wheat procured from farmers will be wasted."

Her remarks came two days after she wrote to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath urging a guaranteed wheat procurement from farmers in the state. She has sought the opening of all purchase centres in the state by July 15 and ensuring maximum purchase from farmers.

The Congress leader claims that in states like Punjab and Haryana, the government procurement of wheat accounts for 80-85 per cent of the total production, while in Uttar Pradesh, only 14 per cent of the 378 lakh metric tonnes of wheat produced has been procured by the government centres. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

 United States
2
US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

 United States
3
ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds realised by way of sale of shares seized under PMLA.

ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds ...

 Global
4
FDA to add warning about rare heart inflammation to Pfizer, Moderna vaccines

FDA to add warning about rare heart inflammation to Pfizer, Moderna vaccines

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021