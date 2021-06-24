Left Menu

Former BJP corporator stabbed to death in Bengaluru

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-06-2021 12:24 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 12:24 IST
Former BJP corporator stabbed to death in Bengaluru
  • Country:
  • India

A former BJP corporator was stabbed to death in front of her house in Cottonpet in the city on Thursday, police said.

Though the former corporator Rekha Kadiresh was rushed to Kempe Gowda Institute of Medical Sciences, she could not be saved, police said, adding that previous enmity was the reason behind the murder.

According to police, Rekha was distributing food kits when the two motorcycle-borne youths attacked her.

A manhunt has been launched to catch the accused, police said.

Her husband Kadiresh had been stabbed to death by two youths on February 7, 2018.

The attackers had later surrendered before a city court.PTI GMS SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

 United States
2
US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

 United States
3
ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds realised by way of sale of shares seized under PMLA.

ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds ...

 Global
4
FDA to add warning about rare heart inflammation to Pfizer, Moderna vaccines

FDA to add warning about rare heart inflammation to Pfizer, Moderna vaccines

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021