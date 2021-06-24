Ethiopia's military spokesman says only combatants hit in air strike in Tigray region
Only combatants, not civilians, were struck in an air strike this week in Ethiopia's Tigray region, the country's military spokesman told Reuters on Thursday.
Ethiopian military spokesman Colonel Getnet Adane told Reuters in an interview in Addis Ababa that the combatants in the town of Togoga were dressed in civilian clothes. An air strike killed at least 43 people in the town on Tuesday, a medical official told Reuters, after residents said new fighting had flared in recent days north of the regional capital Mekelle.
