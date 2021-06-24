Left Menu

German adventurer dies in Swiss wingsuit flight from helicopter

Reuters | Zurich | Updated: 24-06-2021 13:13 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 12:51 IST
A German adventurer died in a crash after taking off from a helicopter wearing a wingsuit, Swiss police said on Thursday. The 33-year-old BASE jumper was one of three who leapt from the helicopter around midday on Wednesday near Walenstadt in St Gallen canton. Only two made it safely to the ground.

A search by helicopter discovered the body of the man, who was declared dead at the scene, police said. They did not name him. BASE jumping typically entails leaping from a fixed point like a bridge, building or cliff using a parachute or wearing special flying apparel called a wingsuit, which is supposed to allow a jumper to glide to the ground.

