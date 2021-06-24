Left Menu

NC condemns killing of shopkeeper in Srinagar

The National Conference on Thursday condemned the killing of a shopkeeper in Habbakadal area of the city, and called for a time-bound probe to unmask the killers.Despite assurances by the government, sadly the killings of civilians have not stopped.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 24-06-2021 13:02 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 13:02 IST
NC condemns killing of shopkeeper in Srinagar
  • Country:
  • India

The National Conference on Thursday condemned the killing of a shopkeeper in Habbakadal area of the city, and called for a time-bound probe to unmask the killers.

''Despite assurances by the government, sadly the killings of civilians have not stopped. It is concerning and needs immediate focus. JKNC condemns the barbaric killing of a local shopkeeper in Srinagar. A through time bound investigation must unmask the killers,'' the party said on Twitter.

Militants shot dead mobile shop owner Umer Nazir Bhat inside his shop at Main Chowk Habbakadal on Wednesday night.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

 United States
2
US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

 United States
3
ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds realised by way of sale of shares seized under PMLA.

ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds ...

 Global
4
Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

 Brazil

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021