Air pollution: FIR against 8 waste polythene suppliers in UP; godowns sealed

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 24-06-2021 13:31 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 13:31 IST
An FIR has been registered against eight men dealing with supply of waste polythene here for allegedly flouting pollution norms, officials said on Thursday.

The accused used to send the polythene bags to paper mills on Bhopa road in the district for burning the waste, pollution officer Ankit Kumar said.

The Uttar Pradesh pollution control department also seized eight waste-loaded trucks in this regard, he said.

Three godowns belonging to the accused have also been sealed, he said.

The action was taken during a drive against polluters in the state, the officer added.

