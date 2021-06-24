Maha: Jailor held for taking Rs 4,000 bribe in Raigad
The Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB has arrested a woman jailor of Alibaug jail in Maharashtras Raigad for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 4,000 from the wife of an inmate, an official said on Thursday.
- Country:
- India
The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested a woman jailor of Alibaug jail in Maharashtra's Raigad for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 4,000 from the wife of an inmate, an official said on Thursday. Jailor Suvarna Chorge (34) had allegedly demanded a bribe from the wife of an accused, who was in judicial custody, for handing over some essential items to him in prison, the official said. The complainant approached the ACB, following which a trap was laid on Tuesday night and the accused jailor was caught red-handed while accepting Rs 4,000 bribe, he said. Chorge was arrested on Wednesday and produced before a court, which remanded her to police custody for a day, the official added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Maha rains: Red alert in Raigad; over 1,000 people shifted to safer places
Maha: Over 2,000 senior citizens died of COVID-19 in Raigad
Maha: Most Raigad talukas get low rainfall
Maha: Rains lash most parts of Raigad; Mhasala records 100 mm showers
Maha COVID relief scheme: 898 Raigad auto drivers get Rs 1,500 each