Maha: Jailor held for taking Rs 4,000 bribe in Raigad

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested a woman jailor of Alibaug jail in Maharashtra's Raigad for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 4,000 from the wife of an inmate, an official said on Thursday. Jailor Suvarna Chorge (34) had allegedly demanded a bribe from the wife of an accused, who was in judicial custody, for handing over some essential items to him in prison, the official said. The complainant approached the ACB, following which a trap was laid on Tuesday night and the accused jailor was caught red-handed while accepting Rs 4,000 bribe, he said. Chorge was arrested on Wednesday and produced before a court, which remanded her to police custody for a day, the official added.

