Left Menu

Maha: Jailor held for taking Rs 4,000 bribe in Raigad

The Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB has arrested a woman jailor of Alibaug jail in Maharashtras Raigad for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 4,000 from the wife of an inmate, an official said on Thursday.

PTI | Alibaug | Updated: 24-06-2021 13:55 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 13:55 IST
Maha: Jailor held for taking Rs 4,000 bribe in Raigad
  • Country:
  • India

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested a woman jailor of Alibaug jail in Maharashtra's Raigad for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 4,000 from the wife of an inmate, an official said on Thursday. Jailor Suvarna Chorge (34) had allegedly demanded a bribe from the wife of an accused, who was in judicial custody, for handing over some essential items to him in prison, the official said. The complainant approached the ACB, following which a trap was laid on Tuesday night and the accused jailor was caught red-handed while accepting Rs 4,000 bribe, he said. Chorge was arrested on Wednesday and produced before a court, which remanded her to police custody for a day, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

 United States
2
US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

 United States
3
ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds realised by way of sale of shares seized under PMLA.

ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds ...

 Global
4
Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

 Brazil

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021