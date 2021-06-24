UP govt suspends transport officer in Mukhtar Ansari ambulance case

Former assistant regional transport officer of Barabanki has been suspended in connection with using fake documents of ambulance to ferry gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari from a Punjab jail to a Mohali court in March this year.

Additional District Magistrate Ram Asrey confirmed the development.

Rajeshwar Yadav, the then Assistant Regional Transport Officer (ARTO) of Barabanki, has been suspended in connection with the fake ambulance papers case, sources in the transport office said on Thursday.

Yadav is currently posted at the Regional Transport Office (RTO), Ballia.

A special investigation team (SIT) was set up by the Uttar Pradesh Police to probe the case.

On April 2, a case was registered in Barabanki after the documents of the ambulance bearing UP registration number were found to be fake.

Ansari, the BSP MLA from Mau, wanted in Uttar Pradesh for various cases, was on March 31 produced before the Mohali court in connection with an alleged 2019 extortion matter.

After an initial probe, the name and address given for the registration of the ambulance were found to be false.

