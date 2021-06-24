Left Menu

Mumbai: BMC collects over Rs 58 cr in fines from people for not wearing face masks

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has collected over Rs 58 crore in fines from people who were found without face masks in public places since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
As per the latest figures till June 23, the amount of 58,42,99,600 is inclusive of fines collected by Mumbai Police and the Railways.

As per the data of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), Maharashtra has 124994 active cases, while the cumulative recoveries and cumulative deaths in the state were recorded to be 5753290 and 119303 respectively. (ANI)

