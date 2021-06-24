Left Menu

1994 ISRO espionage case: Ex-Dy central intelligence officer file anticipatory bail plea in Kerala HC

PS Jayaprakash, a retired Deputy Central Intelligence Officer has filed an anticipatory bail plea in the Kerala High Court against the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) move, which made him an accused in the 1994 ISRO espionage case.

1994 ISRO espionage case: Ex-Dy central intelligence officer file anticipatory bail plea in Kerala HC
PS Jayaprakash, a retired Deputy Central Intelligence Officer has filed an anticipatory bail plea in the Kerala High Court against the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) move, which made him an accused in the 1994 ISRO espionage case. A bench of Justice K Haripal ordered to not arrest him till Friday and the court will again consider the petition tomorrow.

The High Court also sought the CBI's view on his petition. The retired Deputy Central Intelligence Officer approached the court just after CBI submitted the FIR in a Thiruvananthapuram court.

While hearing, the counsel for the petitioner submitted, "The petitioner was only a middle-level officer who was part of the team that was helping the Kerala Police in the investigation. He did not take part in Nambi Narayanan's interrogation or arrest. He only interrogated Mariam and D Sasi Kumaran, the former space scientist. He interacted with Fauzia Hassan, another Maldivian woman just one time. Other than that, he was not connected with the episode. He has not even met Nambi Narayanan and had no reason or occasion to do anything against him. Arraigning him and harassing him after over two decades is clearly an abuse of process of law." (ANI)

