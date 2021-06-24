Left Menu

PM Modi pays tribute to Sant Kabir Das on his birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tribute to Sant Kabir Das on his birth anniversary and said the path shown by him will continue to inspire every generation to move forward with brotherhood and goodwill.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2021 14:14 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 14:14 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tribute to Sant Kabir Das on his birth anniversary and said the path shown by him will continue to inspire every generation to move forward with brotherhood and goodwill. "Paying tribute to Sant Kabir Das Ji on his birth anniversary. The path shown by him will continue to inspire every generation to move forward with brotherhood and goodwill," PM Modi tweeted.

He also said the saint not only attacked the social evils but also gave the message of humanity and love to the world. PM Modi also shared some pictures from his recent visit to Uttar Pradesh's Magahar where the saint was laid to rest.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha also paid tributes to the sage. Taking to Twitter, he wrote: "Greetings to all on the occasion of Sant Kabir Das Ji Jayanti. His eternal and soulful verses continue to inspire generations to work for a harmonious society and to maintain love, peace, and universal brotherhood. May the blessings of Sant Kabir bring peace, development, and prosperity to Jammu and Kashmir."

Kabir Das was a 15th-Century Indian mystic poet and saint, whose writings influenced Hinduism's Bhakti movement and his verses are found in Sikhism's scripture Guru Granth Sahib. (ANI)

