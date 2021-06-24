Rajasthan ACB arrests FCI depot officials for taking bribe

A quality control manager and an assistant of a Food Corporation of India (FCI) depot were arrested by Rajasthan's Anti-Corruption Bureau in Bharatpur district on Thursday for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 1 lakh, officials said.

The accused have been identified as Munnulal Maurya, quality control manager, and Vinod Kumar Kashyap, assistant Grade 1, they said.

A complaint was received that the accused had demanded Re 1 per sack for issuing deposit receipts to a man whose firm had transported one lakh sacks of grain from Bharatpur's Roopwas Mandi to the FCI depot, an official said.

The complaint was verified and a trap laid to nab the accused. Maurya and Kashyap were caught while they were accepting the bribe of Rs 1 lakh, he said.

They have been arrested under the Prevention of Corruption Act, he said.

