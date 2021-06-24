Left Menu

Bombay HC permits Goa govt to amend its appeal against Tarun Tejpal

The Bombay High Court at Goa on Thursday permitted the State government to further amend its appeal against Tarun Tejpal, former editor-in-chief of Tehelka magazine, in an alleged sexual assault case.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 24-06-2021 15:02 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 15:02 IST
Bombay HC permits Goa govt to amend its appeal against Tarun Tejpal
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bombay High Court at Goa on Thursday permitted the State government to further amend its appeal against Tarun Tejpal, former editor-in-chief of Tehelka magazine, in an alleged sexual assault case. The next hearing on the matter is on June 29, Pravin Faldessai, Assistant Solicitor General of India and Additional Public Prosecutor told ANI on phone.

Earlier on June 3, the High Court of Bombay has issued a notice to journalist Tarun Tejpal on the appeal filed by the Goa government against recent acquittal in the 2013 alleged sexual assault case. The vacation bench of Bombay High Court in Goa had on May 27 adjourned the hearing of the appeal in the acquittal verdict of Tarun Tejpal, former editor-in-chief of Tehelka magazine, in the sexual assault case.

The Bombay High Court bench in Goa on May 27 directed the Additional District and Sessions Court in North Goa to rewrite references that reveal the identity of the victim in its 527-page order. Tejpal was arrested on November 30 in 2013 after allegedly raping his colleague at a five-star resort in North Goa.

Tejpal was already out on bail. On September 29, 2017, the court had charged him with various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including rape, sexual harassment, and wrongful confinement. He, however, pleaded not guilty. Following the framing of charges, Tejpal moved the Supreme Court seeking quashing of the charges levelled against him.

In August, the top court refused to quash the charges and directed the trial to be concluded within six months. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

 United States
2
US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

 United States
3
ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds realised by way of sale of shares seized under PMLA.

ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds ...

 Global
4
Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

 Brazil

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021