Mathura: Milk vendor killed in road crash, villagers pelt cops with stones

A 21-year-old milk vendor died in a road crash in Mathura on Thursday, triggering outrage among local villagers who briefly held hostage the driver of the SUV involved in the accident and later pelted policemen with stones, officials said.

The incident took place in the morning on the National Highway-2 in the Vrindavan police station area, Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Martand Prakash Singh said.

''Gaurav of Kota Chharora village died after collision of his motorcycle with a Mahindra Scorpio after which people from his village held the driver hostage,'' he told reporters. ''When police were alerted about the incident, a team went to get the driver released but faced brickbats in which two to three personnel got injured,'' Singh added. Senior police officials reached the village and pacified the locals, after which the situation was brought under control, he said.

