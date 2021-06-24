BSF jawan injured in attack by smugglers

A BSF jawan was injured in an attack by a gang of at least 20 miscreants who were trying to smuggle a consignment of banned phensedyl cough syrup to Bangladesh via Malda district early on Thursday, a statement issued by the paramilitary force said.

A border patrolling team intercepted the gang near Shobhapur outpost in Malda around 1 am, following which the miscreants attacked the BSF personnel with sharp weapons and sticks, the statement said.

One of the border guards fell to the ground, and the others opened fire in the air in self defence.

The smugglers immediately fled the place, leaving behind 145 bottles of the banned drug worth Rs 27,064.

The injured jawan received treatment at a local clinic, the statement added.

