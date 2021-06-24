Left Menu

Militancy-related violence has reduced by around 50 per cent in J&K: Army officer

The situation is very good and there is stability in entire Kashmir, General Officer Commanding GOC of the Armys Chinar Corps Lieutenant General D P Pandey told reporters on the sidelines of a function at Handwara in Kupwara district.He said attempts are being made by militants to create an atmosphere of fear by targeting civilians, politicians and unarmed policemen.Some of these criminal elements are controlled from across the border and some by enemies within the country.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 24-06-2021 15:33 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 15:33 IST
Militancy-related violence has reduced by around 50 per cent in J&K: Army officer
  • Country:
  • India

Militancy-related violence has reduced by around 50 per cent in Jammu and Kashmir, but some criminal elements controlled from across the border and by enemies within the country are trying to instill fear among people by killing unarmed people, a senior Army officer said on Thursday.

''The parameters of violence have decreased by nearly 50 per cent. The situation is very good and there is stability in entire Kashmir,'' General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Army's Chinar Corps Lieutenant General D P Pandey told reporters on the sidelines of a function at Handwara in Kupwara district.

He said attempts are being made by militants to create an atmosphere of fear by targeting civilians, politicians and unarmed policemen.

''Some of these criminal elements are controlled from across (the border) and some by enemies within the country. The enemies are so frustrated by peace, stability and development that they are killing shopkeepers, politicians and unarmed policemen,'' Lt Gen. Pandey said.

He said he was confident that police will curb these small incidents.

Replying to a question, Lt Gen. Pandey said around 200 militants are active in Kashmir as on date.

The Army had organised a function to rename the Army Goodwill School at Bedkut in Handwara after Colonel Ashutosh Sharma, who was killed in an encounter with militants in May last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

 United States
2
US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

 United States
3
ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds realised by way of sale of shares seized under PMLA.

ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds ...

 Global
4
Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

 Brazil

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021