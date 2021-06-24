Left Menu

Man involved in helping gangster escape held

Mathur helped Fajja escape on the instructions of another gangster named Deepak alias Titar, police said.On March 25, Fajja, a member of the Jitender alias Gogi gang, had escaped from police custody at GTB Hospital in east Delhis Shahdara after five to six people opened fire at the escort party there, police said.

The police have arrested a 28-year-old man who was allegedly involved in helping gangster Kuldeep Fajja escape from police custody at GTB hospital here in March, officials said on Thursday. The accused has been identified as Amit Mathur, a resident of Karala, they said. Mathur helped Fajja escape on the instructions of another gangster named Deepak alias Titar, police said.

On March 25, Fajja, a member of the Jitender alias Gogi gang, had escaped from police custody at GTB Hospital in east Delhi's Shahdara after five to six people opened fire at the escort party there, police said. Fajja was later killed in an encounter by the police. The police had arrested more accused later who disclosed that Mathur was involved in helping Fajja escape, a senior police officer said. ''Police received information that Mathur was present at his residence and apprehended him. He confessed to his involvement in the escape of Fajja,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Pranav Tayal said. Mathur is a friend of Deepak, a member of the Gogi gang, and was involved in various incidents on his instructions, police added.

