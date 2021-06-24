Maha BJP seeks CBI probe against DyCM Ajit Pawar in cases related to Param Bir, Waze

Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil on Thursday demanded a CBI inquiry against state Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Transport Minister Anil Parab in connection with cases related to senior IPS officer Param Bir Singh and former policeman Sachin Waze.

Patil was speaking at the state party convention held here.

''The state BJP has passed a resolution to demand a CBI inquiry against DyCM Ajit Pawar and Shiv Sena leader and Transport Minister Anil Parab into their alleged involvement in cases related to Param Bir Singh and Waze,'' Patil said.

Singh was shifted from the post of Mumbai police commissioner to the Home Guards department in March this year amid the controversy over Waze's alleged involvement in the case an explosives-laden SUV found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's house here in February.

Later, in a letter to the state government, Singh alleged corruption and misuse of official position by the then home minister Anil Deshmukh.

Waze was on March 13 arrested by the National Investigation Agency, which is conducting a probe into the case. He was dismissed from police service last month.

