Left Menu

Maha BJP seeks CBI probe against DyCM Ajit Pawar in cases related to Param Bir, Waze

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-06-2021 16:10 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 16:10 IST
Maha BJP seeks CBI probe against DyCM Ajit Pawar in cases related to Param Bir, Waze
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil on Thursday demanded a CBI inquiry against state Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Transport Minister Anil Parab in connection with cases related to senior IPS officer Param Bir Singh and former policeman Sachin Waze.

Patil was speaking at the state party convention held here.

''The state BJP has passed a resolution to demand a CBI inquiry against DyCM Ajit Pawar and Shiv Sena leader and Transport Minister Anil Parab into their alleged involvement in cases related to Param Bir Singh and Waze,'' Patil said.

Singh was shifted from the post of Mumbai police commissioner to the Home Guards department in March this year amid the controversy over Waze's alleged involvement in the case an explosives-laden SUV found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's house here in February.

Later, in a letter to the state government, Singh alleged corruption and misuse of official position by the then home minister Anil Deshmukh.

Waze was on March 13 arrested by the National Investigation Agency, which is conducting a probe into the case. He was dismissed from police service last month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

 United States
2
US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

 United States
3
ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds realised by way of sale of shares seized under PMLA.

ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds ...

 Global
4
Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

 Brazil

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021