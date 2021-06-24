UP CM seeks cooperation of village heads to achieve PM's goal of corona-free villages

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has written to the newly-elected village heads seeking their cooperation in achieving Prime Minister Narendra Modi's goal of ''Mera Gaon, Corona-Mukt Gaon'' and also their active participation in the initiatives taken by the state government.

In a letter signed by the chief minister and sent on June 20, an appeal has been made to the village heads to help expedite the Covid vaccination campaign and check the infection effectively through the monitoring committees.

The chief minister has said Uttar Pradesh has succeeded in controlling COVID-19 by increasing the number of tests to detect the infection and putting in place better arrangements for treatment in accordance with the prime minister's directions, an official spokesperson said here.

In the letter, Adityanath has also acknowledged the important role played by the monitoring committees constituted at the village panchayat level.

He has stated that the contribution of the village heads is important to achieve the goal of ''Mera Gaon, Corona-Mukt gaon'' (My Village, Corona-Free Village) of the prime minister and asked them to make people aware of the ongoing vaccination drive against the viral disease and ensure vaccination by removing all their doubts.

The chief minister has asked the village heads to identify children displaying Covid symptoms through the monitoring committees and distribute the special medicine kits meant for them.

The village heads have also been asked to carry out cleaning, sanitation, and fogging campaigns in the villages to prevent Japanese Encephalitis, Acute Encephalitis Syndrome, and other infectious diseases, besides making people aware of the importance of pure drinking water.

