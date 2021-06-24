Sashastra Seema Bal employee posted on Indo-Nepal border kills self

A Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) employee posted on the Indo-Nepal border in Bahraich district of Uttar Pradesh allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself, police said on Thursday.

Surendra Singh (59), a senior field assistant in the office of Civil Wing Staff of SSB on Huzurpur Road in the Kotwali Dehat police station area, was found hanging from a ceiling fan in his room.

His colleagues found his body hanging on Thursday morning, Kotwali Dehat police station SHO P P Singh said.

Singh was a resident of Rewari district of Haryana and his son, nephew and some other relatives are posted in SSB in Jammu, he said.

A handwritten suicide note torn to pieces was found near the body.

The relatives of the deceased have been informed, he added.

