Sashastra Seema Bal employee posted on Indo-Nepal border kills self

PTI | Bahraich | Updated: 24-06-2021 16:35 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 16:35 IST
A Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) employee posted on the Indo-Nepal border in Bahraich district of Uttar Pradesh allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself, police said on Thursday.

Surendra Singh (59), a senior field assistant in the office of Civil Wing Staff of SSB on Huzurpur Road in the Kotwali Dehat police station area, was found hanging from a ceiling fan in his room.

His colleagues found his body hanging on Thursday morning, Kotwali Dehat police station SHO P P Singh said.

Singh was a resident of Rewari district of Haryana and his son, nephew and some other relatives are posted in SSB in Jammu, he said.

A handwritten suicide note torn to pieces was found near the body.

The relatives of the deceased have been informed, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

