Left Menu

Work on Central Vista Project going as per schedule, says Hardeep Singh Puri

Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, Hardeep Singh Puri said that work on the Central Vista Project is going as per the schedule after a visit to the site on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2021 16:35 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 16:35 IST
Work on Central Vista Project going as per schedule, says Hardeep Singh Puri
Hardeep Singh Puri during his visit to the site (Photo Credit: Hardeep Singh Puri Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, Hardeep Singh Puri said that work on the Central Vista Project is going as per the schedule after a visit to the site on Thursday. "Work is on schedule. Quick progress being made. The new look Central Vista Avenue, with a judicious mix of modern with traditional, will redefine the heart of the city. More public spaces. Easier public access. Greener and better," said Puri in a tweet.

Lauding the workers for giving shape to architectural heritage, Puri in another tweet said, "Toil and perseverance of our workers is giving shape to architectural heritage for the future generations. I visited the Central Vista Avenue and New Parliament sites to take stock today. Happy to inform the 'Vidvaans' that their ice cream evenings are going to get even better!" In December 2020, the Central Vista Development project was inaugurated by the Prime Minister. The project intends to revamp 86 acres of land in Delhi, which includes Rajpath, Parliament House, Rashtrapati Bhavan, India Gate, North Block, South Block, Shastri Bhavan, and Udyog Bhavan.

The project envisages the construction of a new Parliament building, a common secretariat for Central government offices, the Prime Minister's office, and residence, the Special Protection Group building and the Vice-President Enclave. The construction work for the project is being carried out since January 5, 2021, after the top court dismissed petitions challenging the project. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

 United States
2
US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

 United States
3
ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds realised by way of sale of shares seized under PMLA.

ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds ...

 Global
4
Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

 Brazil

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021