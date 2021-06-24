Left Menu

Adivasi girl raped in UP; one arrested

PTI | Bhadohi | Updated: 24-06-2021 16:44 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 16:44 IST
Adivasi girl raped in UP; one arrested
  • Country:
  • India

A four-year-old tribal girl was allegedly raped in a village under Suryawa police station area here, police said on Thursday.

The accused, Naresh Saroj (42), has been arrested, they said.

The victim’s family belonging to Musahar Basti was sleeping under the shed of a house to avoid rain when the accused picked up the girl and took her to an agriculture field where he raped her, station in-charge Pradeep Kumar said.

The family found the girl in an unconscious state from the field Thursday morning, he said.

A case under various sections of law was lodged against the accused on the complaint of the girl's father.

The girl will be sent for medical examination, police added.

PTI CORR SAB SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

 United States
2
US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

 United States
3
ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds realised by way of sale of shares seized under PMLA.

ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds ...

 Global
4
Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

 Brazil

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021