UK PM Johnson says British warship was acting legally

Reuters | London | Updated: 24-06-2021 17:08 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 16:46 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday a British warship was acting legally in international waters after a confrontation with the Russian military off the coast of Russia-annexed Crimea.

"I think it was wholly appropriate to use international waters," Johnson told reporters. "The important point is that we don't recognise the Russian annexation of Crimea."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

