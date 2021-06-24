UK PM Johnson says British warship was acting legally
Reuters | London | Updated: 24-06-2021
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday a British warship was acting legally in international waters after a confrontation with the Russian military off the coast of Russia-annexed Crimea.
"I think it was wholly appropriate to use international waters," Johnson told reporters. "The important point is that we don't recognise the Russian annexation of Crimea."
