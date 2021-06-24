Left Menu

Yes Bank loan fraud: CBI searches premises of CG Power and Industrial Solutions in Mumbai

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2021 17:12 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 16:49 IST
The CBI on Thursday carried out searches at the premises of CG Power and Industrial Solutions, previously known as Crompton Greaves, in Mumbai in connection with alleged loan fraud of Rs 466 crore in Yes Bank involving industrialist Gautam Thapar, officials said.

The searches took place at four locations in Mumbai, they said.

The case has been registered on a complaint, dated May 27, 2021, from Chief Vigilance Officer of the bank Ashish Vinod Joshi.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has alleged that the accused have indulged in a criminal conspiracy, criminal breach of trust, cheating and forgery for diversion of public money to the tune of Rs 466.15 crore, they said.

