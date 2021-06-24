U.N. rights chief says HK security law prompts media self-censorship

United Nations human rights chief Michelle Bachelet said on Thursday that Hong Kong's new national security law was leading journalists to "self-censor" to avoid clashing with "vaguely formulated offences".

Bachelet was speaking via video link at the 2021 Society of Publishers in Asia press awards ceremony held in Hong Kong. Her remarks were pre-recorded.

